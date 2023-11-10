Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) to Issue GBX 1.20 Dividend

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Regional REIT Stock Performance

Shares of RGL opened at GBX 29.56 ($0.36) on Friday. Regional REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 25.57 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 67.90 ($0.84). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.09.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Inglis purchased 178,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £49,909.44 ($61,608.99). 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Regional REIT

About Regional REIT

(Get Free Report)

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.