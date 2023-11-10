Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Boosted by Cormark

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ATS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ATS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on ATS from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on ATS from C$70.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

TSE:ATS opened at C$49.29 on Friday. ATS has a fifty-two week low of C$40.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.80. The firm has a market cap of C$4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.57.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.05. ATS had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of C$753.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.40 million.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

