Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,076 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

ORCL stock opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $307.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $76.57 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average of $110.69.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

