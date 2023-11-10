Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Biogen worth $48,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $224.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.05. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.59 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.58.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

