Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 969,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,776 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $48,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 17.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 43.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $579,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.70%.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

