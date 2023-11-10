Piper Sandler Increases Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $225.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $258.40.

TFX stock opened at $198.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $423,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Teleflex by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

