PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $29.85 on Monday. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,336,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,139,749.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,336,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,139,749.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $78,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $169,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $215,350. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 25.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 274,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

