Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 4,080 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 99,241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,815,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 982,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after acquiring an additional 89,402 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $74.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average is $59.47. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.