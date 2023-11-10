Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 100,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 164,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNK. StockNews.com began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.24 million, a PE ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $83.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

