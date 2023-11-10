Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $28.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alcoa

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.