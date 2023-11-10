Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REMX. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of REMX stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.16. The stock has a market cap of $413.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $100.97.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.