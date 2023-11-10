Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,156 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $43,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 530.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $691,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $80.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.07. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

