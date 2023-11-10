Nvwm LLC Takes $607,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in HubSpot by 333.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Up 1.2 %

HUBS opened at $420.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $474.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.05. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.50 and a 1-year high of $581.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $466,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,840,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $466,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,840,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,201 shares of company stock valued at $23,477,027. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.