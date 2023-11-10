Nvwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,147,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,493,000 after purchasing an additional 206,839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,207,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 109.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.89. 117,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078,927. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.