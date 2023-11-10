Nvwm LLC Has $783,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,963 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 3.5% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Shell by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shell by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,806.20.

NYSE SHEL opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $219.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

