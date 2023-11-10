Nvwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.1 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $167.13 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.50 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The stock has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

