Murray Income Trust Plans Dividend of GBX 9.50 (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Murray Income Trust Stock Performance
LON MUT opened at GBX 798.25 ($9.85) on Friday. Murray Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 766.60 ($9.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 886 ($10.94). The company has a market capitalization of £872.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,245.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 810.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 833.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 3.64.
About Murray Income Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Murray Income Trust
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Carvana: shifting gears toward a potential breakout
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Will Eli Lilly’s Zepbound be the next big weight-loss drug?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Interest rates propel insurers’ earnings to new highs
Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.