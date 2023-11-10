Murray Income Trust Plans Dividend of GBX 9.50 (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Murray Income Trust Stock Performance

LON MUT opened at GBX 798.25 ($9.85) on Friday. Murray Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 766.60 ($9.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 886 ($10.94). The company has a market capitalization of £872.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,245.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 810.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 833.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Get Murray Income Trust alerts:

About Murray Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.