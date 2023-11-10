MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of MSCI from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of MSCI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $563.86.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $506.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI has a one year low of $450.00 and a one year high of $572.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $511.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.44.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 657.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in MSCI by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in MSCI by 490.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in MSCI by 0.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

