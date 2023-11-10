Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Boosted by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $74.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

