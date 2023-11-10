Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Mid-Southern Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $29.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.21. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 27,676 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

