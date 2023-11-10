MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $24,276,860,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MET. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.18.

MetLife Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MET opened at $59.31 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

