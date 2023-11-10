Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPE) Declares $1.49 Interim Dividend

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, November 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.494 per share on Sunday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Macquarie Group Stock Performance
Macquarie Group Company Profile
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
