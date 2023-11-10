Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 4,246 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.07. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

