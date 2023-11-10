Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 2,759 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,193 shares of company stock valued at $31,866,717 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $176.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.08 and a 200 day moving average of $168.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.83 and a 12-month high of $189.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

