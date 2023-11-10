Machina Capital S.A.S. Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after acquiring an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,661,330,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,020,000 after buying an additional 96,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $175.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.64.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

