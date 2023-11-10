Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 661 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 116.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.9% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $284.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $340.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

