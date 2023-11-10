Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,386 shares of company stock worth $8,077,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

CME Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $216.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.93. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.76. The firm has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.