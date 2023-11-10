Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $251,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $344,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 81,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $164.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.10 and a 12 month high of $242.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

