Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 454.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 0.8 %

RPRX stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.07%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.