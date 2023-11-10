Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 5,491 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. HSBC dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.4 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average of $53.81. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,250 shares of company stock worth $6,441,505. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

