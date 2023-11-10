Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,380 shares of company stock worth $4,731,370. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $58.88 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average is $58.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.