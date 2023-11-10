Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives $324.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $324.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAD. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LAD

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE LAD opened at $254.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 37.5 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,822.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,552,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,822.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,213. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 509.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.