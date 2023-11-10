Lifesci Capital Downgrades Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) to Market Perform

Lifesci Capital cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VTYX. Oppenheimer cut Ventyx Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut Ventyx Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Ventyx Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ventyx Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VTYX

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.15.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 49,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,476,034.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,439,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,442,239.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 49,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,476,034.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,439,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,442,239.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $400,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,805.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,717 shares of company stock worth $5,341,854. Insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 26.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,257,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after buying an additional 259,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 42.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after buying an additional 107,997 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 9.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 872.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 228,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 204,762 shares during the period.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.