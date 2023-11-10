Lee Financial Co Cuts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lee Financial Co reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in Corning by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Corning by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

