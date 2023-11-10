Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

LNTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.83.

Lantheus Stock Down 2.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $62.08 on Monday. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.41 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $189,059.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $26,968.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 90,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,162 shares of company stock valued at $340,782. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,646,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 7,459.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

