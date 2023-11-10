L.M. Kohn & Company Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 107.7% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $973.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $858.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $846.82. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $598.00 and a 52-week high of $990.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TransDigm Group

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.47, for a total value of $2,612,354.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,320,330.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,442 shares of company stock valued at $33,770,866 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.