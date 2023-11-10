Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $3.09 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,695,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,036,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 107,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

