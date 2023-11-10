Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Stryker Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $270.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.49 and its 200 day moving average is $283.22. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $213.97 and a 12-month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

