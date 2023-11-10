Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,452 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $231.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.89. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $262.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

