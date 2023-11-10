Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $435.85 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $337.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $435.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.