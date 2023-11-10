iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHV stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.468 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

