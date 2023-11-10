iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $167.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.94 and its 200-day moving average is $181.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

