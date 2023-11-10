iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $148.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.14 and its 200 day moving average is $154.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

