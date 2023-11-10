International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Lowered by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,980 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $146.64 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.73. The company has a market capitalization of $133.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

View Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.