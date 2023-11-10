Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 2,036 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,973 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $828,901,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.62.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

