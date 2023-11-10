Ieq Capital LLC Has $922,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,406,000 after purchasing an additional 87,841 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $119.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.77. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

