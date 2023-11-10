Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 12.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,175,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 141.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,687 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $77.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.