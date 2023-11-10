Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.94.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.