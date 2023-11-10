Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

