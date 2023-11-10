Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Illumina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $106.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.69 and its 200 day moving average is $171.23. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.92 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Illumina from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.24.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

